Trump state visit to UK details fluid

US President Donald Trump is bringing all four of his grown-up children on his state visit to Britain to meet the Queen. Ivanka, Tiffany, Eric and Donald Trump Jr, accompanied by their husbands and wives, will all join the President and First Lady on the three-day visit, from June 3-5. The American leader is also pushing for a “next generation” meeting between his children and Prince William and wife Kate.

On Monday, June 3: the Trumps will be honoured with a ceremonial welcome in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, featuring royal gun salutes and a guard of honour. The Queen will be joined by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall for the welcome.

A private lunch will then be held for the Trumps which the Duke of Sussex is expected to attend, but wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex -- a once vocal critic of the president -- is not.

The highlight of the visit will occur on the first evening on June 3 when the Trump family attends a state banquet at Buckingham Palace. The white tie dinner will see some 150 royals, politicians and other guests gather in the palace ballroom, but Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Commons Speaker John Bercow and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable have said they will boycott the event.

On Tuesday, June 4: Trump will meet with Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street -- one of May’s final acts as leader of the ruling Conservative Party before she quits on June 7.

Tuesday is also set to be a day of protest, with hundreds of thousands of demonstrators expected in central London.

On Wednesday, June 5: the Queen and Prince Charles will attend the national commemorative event for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Southsea Common, Portsmouth.

On Wednesday evening his entourage will fly to Shannon, Ireland, to spend the night at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, Co Clare, before leaving for Normandy, France, to attend D-Day anniversary.