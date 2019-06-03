Nyerere was a unique promoter of unity, says Museveni

By URN

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has described Julius Nyerere, the ex-president of Tanzania as the most important person in the human history of Africa as far as promoting unity on the continent is concerned.

Mr Museveni who was speaking at the annual Julius Nyerere Memorial Mass at the Uganda Martyrs Shrine, Namugongo on Saturday, said Nyerere was unique in promoting African unity.

Mr Museveni said that no person equals Nyerere's record in fighting for African unity and independence.

He said that for many years, the western world labelled Africa a dark continent.

Mr Museveni applauded Nyerere’s widow, Maria, for keeping the legacy of her fallen husband alive and praised the more than 500 pilgrims from Tanzania for being committed to their faith.

He urged pilgrims in and outside Uganda to encourage more people to visit the Uganda Martyrs Shrines at Namugongo because it's not a political ground but a place that promotes oneness in Africa.

The Catholic Church in Uganda gazetted June 1, as a special day of prayer in remembrance of Nyerere.

The day has been celebrated in Uganda since 2009, following a request Nyerere’s family.

The prayers are part of efforts for Nyerere’s beatification a step towards canonisation and permission of public veneration into sainthood, by the Pope.

Nyerere, fondly known as Mwalimu, a Swahili word for teacher, was the first president of Tanzania after independence.

He was known for his active prayer life and frequent fasting with several publications referring to him as a devout Catholic who attended Mass daily throughout his public life.