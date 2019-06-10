Deputy Ministry of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Mr Antony Peter Mavunde said in Parliament that the government is expected to formalise projects of up to four million young people as it seeks to raise their incomes and reduce the number of unemployed Tanzanians.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government set to formalise projects of up to four million young people as it seeks to raise their incomes and reduce the number of unemployed Tanzanians.

Deputy Ministry of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Mr Antony Peter Mavunde, said in Parliament on Monday that so far, it has reached out to 32,563 youths.

"Under the Skills Enhancement Project, we have managed to reach out to some 32,563 youths during the 2018/19 financial year....Overall, we will train four million young Tanzanians on what it takes to formalise their projects by the year 2021," he said.

Mr Mavunde was responding to a question from Ms Fatma Hassan Taufiq (Special Seats - CCM) who sought to know the government's initiatives in dealing with rural-urban migration of young Tanzanians in search of greener pastures.

He said the government, through district councils, was setting aside land for youths to engage themselves in productive undertakings.

It was also in discussions with a number of local manufacturers so they can start buying raw materials from youths' groups.