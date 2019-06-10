Rwanda reopens border with Uganda for two weeks

By DAILY MONITIR

Rwandan ambassador to Uganda Maj Gen Frank Mugambage on Monday confirmed the development in a telephone interview with this publication.

“Yes! It is true the Rwanda Revenue Authority officials have opened Gatuna border post for heavy trucks for two weeks to test the grounds of the constructed one stop border point at Gatuna. It is not a rumour at all, ”Gen Mugambage said.

However, the in-charge of Uganda customs at Katuna, Mr Emmanuel Bamanya on Monday morning said that they had not yet received official communication from the Uganda Revenue Authority headquarters over the matter.

“We are taking it as a rumour until we receive official commination from our headquarters,” Mr Bamanya said.

But Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Commissioner Customs, Mr Dicksons Collins Kateshumbwa when asked said.

“I have received a letter from my counterpart, the Commissioner Customs in Rwanda, saying they are now allowing heavy duty trucks to go through until 22nd of this month as they test the road.

“So I can confirm that I have received communication regarding the fact that the border is open for our heavy duty trucks for now.”

The mayor for Katuna town council Mr Nelson Nshangabasheija welcomed the opening of the border saying it was not too late for the businesses that had suspended operations.