By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s anti-corruption agency is pursuing at least seven government officials over corruption accusations following President John Magufuli’s directives to investigate them during a meeting with the business community on Friday, May 7.

The officials include those from the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and the Police Force whom the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) said in a statement are under investigations and three of them may be taken to court on Monday June 10, 2019.

One official from TRA and two police officers may be taken to Kisutu Resident Magistrate court in the city over holding cargo of one businessman Ramadhani Ntuzwe asking him to pay Sh2 million in bribe.

“Our investigations have revealed that these three suspects were involved in holding the cargo and asked the Dar es Salaam-based trader to pay the money as bribe for releasing it. They had accused the trader for under-declaring the cargo,” stated PCCB.

“Other suspects involved in this incident are still under investigations,” it added in a statement signed by director general of PCCB Diwani Athumani.

PCCB is also investigating four employees of TRA Ilala for over-estimating taxes to the tune of Sh3.1 billion to Steps Entertainment owner Dilesh Solanki – this, the bureau says was a misuse of office aimed at attracting bribe.

In another development, the PCCB says it has added forces to its Morogoro team to continue with investigating a police officer who is accused of bribing workers of Tanzania Leaf Tobacco Company in the region.