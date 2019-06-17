Man jailed 30 years for defiling minor

By Bahati Chume @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Siha. The Siha District Court in Kilimanjaro Region has handed Gudlack Mungure a 30-year jail term after finding him guilty of defiling a 13-year-old standard six Makiwaru Primary School pupil.

The judgement was issued on Friday by the Resident Magistrate Supervisor, Ms Jasmine Abdul, after the court was satisfied with evidence given by six witnesses.

Reading the charge sheet earlier, the Public Prosecutor (PP), Mr David Chisimba, said before the court that the suspect committed the offence on November 24, 2018 at 1pm at Makiwaru Village in the district.

“The suspect defiled the pupil with all the knowledge that doing so was a contravention of sections of the law,” he told the court.

It was told the court that, the pupil was returning from the church where she had gone for Sunday prayers when she met the suspect who forcefully dragged her inside his house where he defiled her.

Reports from the court had it that the pupil tipped her friend what had happened before they both went to Sanya Juu Police Station where the case was filed and the suspect was arrested by law enforcers.

However, the PP told the court that the judgement was issued while the suspect is absent after violating his bail conditions.