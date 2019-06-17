Global vegetable farming conference starts in Mbeya

Visitors come from Italy, South Africa, India, Finland, Belgium, Malawi, the Dutch and other visitors will come from different regions of Tanzania.

Mbeya. Over 600 visitors from six countries are convening for a two-day global vegetable farming conference which started today in Mbeya.

Tanzania Investment Center Manager (TIC) for Southern Highlands Region, Pendo Gogwe the event is organised in collaboration with Southern Agricultural Growth Corridor of Tanzania (Sagcot) and Tanzania Horticultural Association (Taha).

The six major areas that will feature the conference discussion will be to ensure vegetable cultivation becomes more productive.

She said the visitors will come from Italy, South Africa, India, Finland, Belgium, Malawi, the Dutch and other visitors will come from different regions of Tanzania.

Ms Pendo said among the things that are expected to dominate the forum is how to increase production in vegetable farming, bringing the benefit of self-raising to individual farmers and the nation as a whole.

Other areas are to provide financial services for vegetable crops production and productivity for its farmers, attracting investors for processing of vegetable, marketing, architecture and innovation in the use of technology, improving infrastructure including road and storage of packaging and storage of vegetable to prevent damage before and after transportation and to add to small-scale vegetable farming industries.