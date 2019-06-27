Vodacom: We have invested Sh11bn to impact lives of Tanzanians

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania has today Thursday released its corporate social impact report on saying it has invested Sh11 billion to touch lives of ordinary people through its charity.

The company which runs Vodacom Tanzania Foundation to support communities said its efforts in health, education and agriculture have touched over three million people.

"We share this report with all stakeholders hoping that it will inspire other organisations to direct more capital towards social investment and catalyse more partnerships that will deliver social value to communities," said Vodacom Foundation Tanzania director Ms Rosalynn Mworia.

"We invested that money between 2014 and 2017 , we are looking at another strategy for 2019-2021 period," she added.

According to her, the telco will be investing an average of Sh1 billion per year.

"It appears lower than the previous investment but the fact is that the initial stage involved building infrastructure like the one at CCBRT and now we want to accelerate our efforts," she added.

On the other hand, the government appreciated the partnership saying it supported lives of special groups like children and women.