Change marriage law, rights groups urge govt

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Child rights advocacy groups have called on the government to amend the Marriage Act 1971 and enforce the Child Act 2009 in order to curb violence against children.

They aired their views during the Policy Forum Breakfast Debate at the weekend, stressing cases related to child violence should be fast-tracked and severe punishments meted out to discourage the vice.

The meeting was called to further disseminate findings of the recent Tanzania Human Rights Report, 2018 to stakeholders including. Statistics had it that violence against children reported at police stations increased to 6,376 in June 2018, up from 4,728 in June 2017.

Presenting part of the findings, Legal and Human Right Centre (LHRC) researcher Fundikira Wazambi said 91 per cent of the 6,376 incidents were sexual violence, nine per cent were physical and psychological violence. He named Mpwapwa District in Dodoma Region, Chunya (Mbeya Region), Misungwi (Mwanza), Hai (Kilimanjaro) and Tarime (Mara) as leading in such incidents. “Neighbours, relatives, ‘Bodaboda’ drivers and teachers were listed among the top perpetrators,” he said.

LHRC project coordinator Getrude Dyabene reminded the government to implement the Child Act, 2009. She also asked rights stakeholders to increase advocacy on the amendment of the Marriage Act 1971.

“Law enforcers should be well-informed on child rights abuse. Awareness in child protection should start at family level, advocacy should continue to turn teen mothers to school and education on parental care should be maintained,” she said.

The discussant - who doubles as Girl’s Empowerment Officer at the Children’s Dignity Forum (CDF) - Ms Amina Ally, said failure of family members to cooperate with law enforcement organs especially in providing testimony at court led to the increase in incidents.

“Some parents prefer to resolve these issues outside court to preserve family relations, hence preventing justice to take its course,” he said.