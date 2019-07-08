Hai not Chadema stronghold, says CCM secretary

By Florah Temba @ftemba ftemba@tz.nationmedia.com

Hai. The Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) secretary, Dr Bashiru Ally, has said Hai constituency whose Member of Parliament is from Chadema, is not an opposition stronghold.

The constituency, which is in Kilimanjaro Region, has for a long time been dominated by the opposition and its current lawmaker is the Chadema chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe.

“We are on a test to show people that the Hai constituency is not an opposition stronghold as many believe,” he said at Sabasaba grounds in Hai District over the weekend.

He said his four-day tour of Kilimanjaro Region was strategically targeting to align the party’s position historically, geographically and mathematically for political battle.

“We have met leaders of the party’s organs, elders and 10 cell leaders to share experiences. I have also started receiving new members who will face the opposition in the next elections,” he said.

During the meeting, Dr Bashiru received six Chadema members who stepped down from their party posts, including the party’s district chairman, Mr James Mushi, who also served as the councillor between 2010 and 2015.

“CCM wants to assures Tanzanians that the party is acceptable all over the country and it is the only party that is capable of grooming and producing leaders,” he said.

“I have heard that there is a party, which claims that Kilimanjaro and Arusha are their strongholds, but such claims aren’t true.”

The Hai District Commissioner, Mr Lengai Ole Sabaya, said hundreds of people who showed up at the meeting was a signal of what will happen in the forthcoming local government elections this year and general election next year.

He said in 2015, CCM was defeated because there were conflicting groups within the party, but winning will be a must this time around.

The CCM secretary general for Kilimanjaro, Mr Jonathan Mabhihya, said the party lost the 2015 elections in the region due to groups formed after nomination controversies.