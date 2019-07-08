Tanzania mogul to increase Zuku stake

By JAMES ANYANZWA

Tanzanian businessman Ali Mufuruki has moved to acquire additional shares and assets in Wananchi Cable (T) Ltd, a subsidiary of Wananchi Group Holdings of Kenya, which deals in the provision of Internet, voice and pay TV under the brand name of Zuku across the region.

Our sources has learnt that Mr Mufuruki is seeking to take over control of the Wananchi Group subsidiary as he moves to strengthen his position in the telecommunications sector.

Currently, he holds a 35 per cent shareholding in Wananchi Cable (T) Ltd and a similar stake (35 per cent) in the Internet provider, Simbanet (T) Ltd.

Wananchi Group owns A 65 per cent stake in Simbanet (T) Ltd

Tanzania’s Fair Competition Commission said it had already received a notification of Mr Mufuruki’s proposed acquisition.