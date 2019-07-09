Condolences pour in for Azam Media staff killed in crash

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Condolences poured in from various quarters yesterday following the horror crash that claimed the lives of five members of the Azam Media Group crew travelling to Chato.

Seven people were said to have died in the accident that occurred early morning at Shelui area in Singida Region.

The scene of the crash is half-way between Igunga in Tabora and Shelui in Singida.

Reports say the Toyota Coaster minibus carrying the Azam Media Group’s crew members, crashed with a lorry that was travelling from Mwanza to Dar es Salaam.

The seven, along with three survivors, were travelling from Dar es Salaam to Chato, Geita, where they were to conduct live coverage of the inauguration of the Burigi-Chato National Park. President John Magufuli is expected to officiate the event today.

President Magufuli said he was saddened by the accident:

“I am deeply saddened by the deaths. I convey my condolences to the chairman (Bakhresa Group of Companies) Said Salim Bakhresa, families of the deceased, Azam Media Group chief executive officer Tido Mhando and the firm’s employees; members of the media fraternity and everyone who has been touched in one way or the other,” reads President Magufuli’s statement.

The statement was signed by the director of Presidential Communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa. Media houses and organisations also sent in their condolences, with the managing director of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), Mr Francis Nanai, saying the deaths were a big loss to the media fraternity.

A big loss

“MCL is saddened by the deaths. We join our colleagues at Azam Media and members of the deceased families in mourning the demise of our colleagues,” said Mr Nanai. “This is a big loss to the media industry in Tanzania. MCL joins Azam Media Group and all journalists across the country in mourning the departed colleagues,” said Mr Nanai. Tanzania Media Women Association (Tamwa) said being a key stakeholder in the country’s road safety endeavours, it was touched by the accident.

“This is a big loss to the media industry in Tanzania. Tamwa joins all Tanzanians in consoling the Azam Media Group chief executive officer, Mr Tido Mhando, members of the deceased families as well as all players within the media industry,” noted Tamwa.Speaking in Mwanza yesterday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Simon Sirro ordered immediate investigations into the cause of the accident.

Mr Sirro ordered police in Singida to take stern measures against those liable for the accident.