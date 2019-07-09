CCM: Sh50m village cash pledge fulfilled

By Florah Temba @ftemba ftemba@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has reiterated that President John Magufuli’s election pledge of Sh50 million per village has already been disbursed through various development projects, not cash handouts as many had seemingly expected.

CCM secretary general Bashiru Ally said yesterday the money had been used to improve rural livelihoods through the construction of roads, health, water and education infrastructure.

He said this during a meeting with government and party leaders for the Moshi Rural constituency.

“I can confirm that we have already disbursed the funds in excess, and we did not mean that we will give them to each villager,” he said. Last year, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan also explained that Tanzanians should not expect the government to dish out Sh50 million cash to every village. At a rally in Uvinza, Kigoma Region last September, the Vice President said the money would be channelled through development projects. She also listed education, health and water among the sectors through which the election pledge would be fulfilled.