CCM: Sh50m village cash pledge fulfilled
Tuesday July 9 2019
Moshi. The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has reiterated that President John Magufuli’s election pledge of Sh50 million per village has already been disbursed through various development projects, not cash handouts as many had seemingly expected.
CCM secretary general Bashiru Ally said yesterday the money had been used to improve rural livelihoods through the construction of roads, health, water and education infrastructure.
He said this during a meeting with government and party leaders for the Moshi Rural constituency.
“I can confirm that we have already disbursed the funds in excess, and we did not mean that we will give them to each villager,” he said. Last year, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan also explained that Tanzanians should not expect the government to dish out Sh50 million cash to every village. At a rally in Uvinza, Kigoma Region last September, the Vice President said the money would be channelled through development projects. She also listed education, health and water among the sectors through which the election pledge would be fulfilled.
In Parliament, opposition legislators have since demanded answers from the Fifth Phase Administration on when it would release the funds. During a question and answer segment in Parliament in April 2016, the Prime Minister’s office said the government was considering the best way to disburse the funds. Opposition MPs had also raised concerns that the money would benefit ruling party CCM members only. But Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled minister Jestina Mhagama said the funds would be distributed equally without consideration of political affiliations. And yesterday, Dr Bashiru told the CCM leadership in Moshi that the money was not meant to be distributed “like sweets”. “We said that Sh50 million was meant to empower villagers, economically; and we are building schools where children are studying for free; so what do you want us to do? Should we distribute the money like sweets? Where did you see money is distributed as sweets?” he said.