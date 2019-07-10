Emotional farewell for departed Azam staff

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Scores of people from all walks of life yesterday gathered to mourn five Azam Media Group journalists who perished in a road accident Monday morning.

Mourners heard touching tributes and speeches from senior government officials, employers and people close to the deceased.

Leaders from across the political divide, media practitioners and members of the public also joined families of the bereaved for an emotional farewell at the Azam Media Group’s premises at Tabata Relini.

It was a touching scene as family members and workmates cried upon seeing the vehicles carrying the bodies of the deceased.

Azam Media Group chief executive officer Tido Mhando narrated how the deceased had started their ill-fated trip to Chato District.

“The people lying there died in line of duty, for the social and economic development of this country,” he said.

“Our office received a call from Tanapa (Tanzania National Parks), inviting us for a live coverage of the inauguration of the Burigi-Chato National Park,” Mr Mhando recalled.

In a brief statement, he told the mourners the company had a suffered a huge loss, but would soldier on. The five were part of the crew that was to participate at the event that President John Magufuli officiated yesterday. The President has since sent his condolence message.

Florence Ndibalema, Charles Wandwi, Saidi Hajji, Salimu Muhando and Silivanus Kasongo perished after the hired bus they were travelling in collided with a haulage truck at Shelui area in Singida Region. Their workmates chose to wear the company uniform. They could be seen weeping and touching the vehicles carrying the bodies.

Home Affairs deputy minister Hamad Masauni said yesterday the authorities had arrested the driver the truck. The government also formed a special committee to probe the incident. “We are also getting more information from people who witnessed the accident. People have to be answerable,” he said.

Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) secretary Neville Meena said this year has been particularly difficult for the media fraternity.