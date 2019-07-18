Jux releases ‘Sumaku’ video featuring ex-girlfriend Vanessa Mdee

By news@thecitizen.co.tz Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava artiste Jux has premiered his new video for his latest hit single Sumaku featuring his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Mdee.

Shot on an outdoor backdrop, the enchanting music video was directed by Ivan with a cameo appearance by G Nako.

The S2Kizzy produced-track is his second release this year and the lead single off his upcoming debut studio project, “The Love Album”.

Speaking on the new video Jux says, his fans are literally the best, they have shown so much love for this single since the release and he hopes they will love the video as well.

‘Sumaku’ is the lead single off my upcoming debut album and it’s my pleasure to collaborate with Vanessa once again in a song that speaks of the irresistible attraction and magic of love between committed partners,” he says.

He adds: My album is set for release soon. I have been working tirelessly to give you all round exciting, fun and entertaining project so my fans should expect an album full of many flavors and sounds.

Jux’s highly anticipated star-studded album will crown an already stellar year for the R&B singer.

Jux kicked off the year in style stirring the airwaves with the riveting serenade, ‘In case You Don’t Know’ featuring legendary Kenyan artiste Nyashinski.

He also marked his debut on Africa’s biggest collaborative music show, Coke Studio Africa 2019 in February performing alongside Mozambique’s Shellsy Baronet.