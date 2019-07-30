By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Police in Dar es Salaam has confirmed today Tuesday, July 30 that they are holding freelance journalist Eric Kabendera for questioning over the status of his citizenship.

Speaking at a news conference in Dar es Salaam, the Regional Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa said they arrested the journalist as opposed to the reports saying that he was abducted.

“We summoned him to come for questioning but he failed to oblige, we were left with no choice but to arrest him. The Police are working closely with the Immigration Services Department to determine his Citizenship,” said Mambosasa.

He said the journalist is currently being held at Central Police Station in Dar es Salaam and that due procedure was followed in his arrest as opposed to the gossip that has been circulating.

Kabendera was on Monday taken away from his home at Dar es Salaam’s Mbweni suburb by unknown assailants.