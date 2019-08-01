President John Pombe Magufuli today August 1, opened the Terminal 3 building at the Julius Nyerere International Airport, a section with a capacity of handling six million passengers annually.

Together with the other two terminals, the entire Julius Nyerere International Airport will handle more than 8 million passengers making it one of the Top 10 airports in Africa according to 2018 statistics.

Speaking at the ceremony President John Magufuli directed the Works, Transport and Communication ministry that business at the new premises should be offered by Tanzanians.

The construction of the new facility cost the government about Sh705 billion.

“Terminal three has been built using taxpayers money. As it stands, they need to feel the pinch of their money,” noted the President.

He said the government had 15 per cent of the total construction costs in cash, with the rest being a loan from lenders.

According to the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) Chief Executive Officer, Mr Patrick Mfugale the contractor and consultant have been paid Sh687.4 billion and Sh13.1 billion respectively.