By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. National soccer team, Taifa Stars leaves today to Nairobi, Kenya ahead of the return leg of the Champions of African Nations (Chan) encounter against Kenya’s, Harambee Stars.

The team is set to leave at 4pm without goalie Aishi Manula and defender, David Mwantika who are nursing injuries.

Also in the missing list is Ibrahim Ajibu who was the first to be excluded in the team squad ahead of the return leg to be held at the 60,000-capacity Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on August 4.

Taifa Stars team coordinator, Danny Msangi said that they have already taken necessary drafted in cover for the two players (Manula and Mwantika).

Meanwhile; Tanzania defender Erasto Nyoni says the Taifa Stars must act like "soldiers defending the honour of the country.

"Tanzanians love the national football team and this must motivate us to do even better than in the first leg."

Nyoni said they are aware that they will face strong opposition from Harambee Stars, but they have trained purposely to win.