By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mara. The son of a driver to the Mara Regional Commissioner who reportedly took off with a government vehicle “without his father’s permission,” has died a few days after he was involved in a crash with the same vehicle.

Kasobi Shida (26) died at Mara Regional Hospital where he was hospitalized since August 4 following the accident.

His father, Mr Shida Masaba (55), is a driver to Mara Regional Commissioner Adam Malima.

The Acting Medical Officer in Charge of Mara Regional Hospital, Dr Hosea Bisanda confirmed the death, promising to give further details in the due course.