Setback for DC in divorce case

By Tausi Ally @tally news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Chemba District Commissioner Simon Odunga will have to wait longer in his quest to divorce his two wives after one of them told the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court that she was not ready to part ways with her husband.

Ms Medilina Mbuwuli rejected divorce, despite being abandoned by her husband for more than 18 years.

“I am not ready to accept a divorce because it is a church marriage and I still love my husband and I consider this as a normal challenge in marriage,” she told the court yesterday.

Ms Mbuwili told the court that her husband has never provided any support for their daughter since she was at a nursery school 18 years ago.

She was responding to Case Number 181 of 2019 filed by Mr Odunga, who also has another case at the same court where he is seeking to divorce his other wife, Ms Ruth Osoro.

Mr Odunga and Ruth have been together since 2010 with a marriage certificate number B-0979341.

Yesterday, Ms Mbuwili told the court that they exchanged marriage vows in 1998 and obtained a marriage certificate number 00140917, but said since then they have never accumulated wealth together.

She said she has no problem with that as Mr Odunga has married another woman.

When asked by the magistrate why he was seeking a divorce, Mr Odunga said the two have been living separately and that he was not enjoying his conjugal rights. Magistrate Luguru said there was no conflict on wealth, but what was before the court was just a plea for a divorce and child support.

The case was adjourned to August 13, 2019.