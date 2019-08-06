Emmanuel Okwi sends emotional message to Simba Sports Club

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Ugandan international Emmanuel Okwi left Tanzania’s Simba for Al Ittihad in Egypt after a successful Afcon campaign with ‘The Cranes’, but there is a piece of him that has remained at Msimbazi.

In one of his posts the Ugandan striker sent an emotional message to Simba SC saying he will always remember the Dar es Salaam based club which he has served on two different spells.

Okwi has thanked Simba SC and their fans for the pleasant memories that they shared during his years at the club.

“I would like to thank you all for the great memories that we've had for many years, many times. You've always treated me as your own,” Okwi wrote on his Facebook page.

“I truly appreciate and would like you to know that I feel your love. Many thanks as well to the technical team and management of the club that worked tirelessly to see us achieve many titles,” he wrote.

Okwi was impressive in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, helping Uganda reach the Round of 16 of the continental competition scoring two goals in the process.