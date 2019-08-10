Dar family looking for missing son, 12

By Baraka Samson. The Citizen

Dar es Salaam. A family in Bunju is looking for their 12 year old son, Daniel Evans, a grade 7 pupil at Tuwapende Watoto Nursery & Primary school who dissapeared today morning.



The boy's father Evans Rubara says he left their home in Bunju "A" on Simba Street to take a walk today, August 10, 2019, in the morning around 9.30am and has not returned home.



"We have spent the whole day tracing him at his friends' homes in vain, " said Mr Rubara.

The child is light skinned and was wearing maroon vest with grey colour on the sides with Adidas inscription on it, navy blue jean-shorts and black Maasai Sandals.



The father says anyone who may spot the missing child report to the nearest police station or call them on; 0788-180-097 OR 0688-836-200.