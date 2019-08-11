Deadliest oil tanker blasts in Africa

Here is a recap of the most deadly tanker blasts in Africa in the last decade, after at least 60 people died in Morogoro when a fuel tanker exploded after overturning.

Accidents involving petrol tankers have proved extremely deadly as locals often flock to the scene of accidents to scoop spilt fuel.

May 6, 2019, Niger: At least 76 people die in an explosion near the airport of the capital Niamey. Most of the victims were trying to collect fuel flowing from the overturned truck when the blast occurred.

October 6, 2018, Democratic Republic of Congo: At least 53 people are killed when an oil tanker collides with another vehicle and catches fire on a highway west of the capital Kinshasa.

November 17, 2016, Mozambique: At least 93 people are killed when an oil tanker carrying petrol explodes in the west of the country. Hundreds were trying to siphon off the fuel at the time.

September 16, 2015, South Sudan: At least 203 people are killed and 150 injured as people try to recover fuel from an oil tanker following a road accident west of the capital Juba.

May 31, 2015, Nigeria: At least 69 people burn to death in the southeast of the country after a petrol tanker loses control, rams into a busy bus station and bursts into flames.

July 12, 2012, Nigeria: At least 104 people are killed as they try to recover fuel from a petrol tanker following an accident in the southern River State.

July 2, 2010, DR Congo: At least 292 people are killed in a petrol tanker blast in the eastern village of Sange. Some victims were trying to recover fuel after the accident; others were watching a World Cup football match nearby.

October 9, 2009, Nigeria: At least 70 people are killed in the southeastern Anambra state after a petrol tanker explodes and the flames engulf several other vehicles.