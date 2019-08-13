The upcoming ICAESB annual event scheduled for August 15-16 will bring together over 120 international and local researchers, policymakers and business practitioners to exchange views, share experiences, and disseminate research findings and practical lessons.

Dar es Salaam. With only two days left ahead of the 19th International Conference on African Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (ICAESB), the University of Dar es Salaam Business School (organizer) has encouraged the domestic entrepreneurs to attend the upcoming event in large numbers.

The ICAESB annual event which is scheduled to be held on August 15-16 at the UDBS' premises, will bring together over 120 international and local researchers.

The forum will also bring policymakers and business practitioners to exchange views, share experiences, and disseminate research findings and practical lessons on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Entrepreneurship Development.

Briefing the journalists on Tuesday, August 13, the UDBS's Head of Marketing Department Dr Omari Mbura said the conference is organized with an understating that the growth of SMEs in domestic, regional and global markets is inevitable.

"The importance of SMEs growth in an increasingly globalising World has compelled the Business School to come up with this year's conference, " said Dr Mbura.

This year's ICAESB conference is organized under the theme, ' African Entrepreneurship within Global Settings.

The UDBS as a result has called for research papers and shared practical experiences related sub-themes: SMEs and Industrialization, SMEs in Tourism, Oil and Gas and Mining sectors, Social Entrepreneurship, Human Resource Management in SMEs, Cross-cutting issues such as HIV/AIDS, Gender, Environment, Governance and SMEs Internationalization, to mention but a few.

The official opening of this year's ICAESB conference will be graced by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam, Prof William Anangisye.

Representatives will come from 10 countries including United Kingdom, South Africa, Sweden, Uganda, Kenya, the US, Nigeria, Lesotho, Botswana and the host Tanzania.