Dar es Salaam. Journalist Erick Kabendera has today, August 19, appeared in court but the hearing of his case could not commence after the prosecution claimed that investigations were yet to be completed.

The Kisutu magistrate’s court has, therefore, set August 30, 2019 for the next court appearance for the freelance journalist who was arrested on July 29.

Erick Kabendera faces charges of money laundering, tax evasion and involvement in organized crime.

According to the prosecution, on diverse dates between January 2015 and July 2019 in Dar es Salaam, and with other persons, the accused knowingly facilitated a criminal racket.

The state further claims that the accused (in the second offence) failed to pay taxes amounting to Sh173.247 million that was payable to the Tanzania Revenue Authority.