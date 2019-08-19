Death toll of Morogoro fuel tanker tragedy climbs to 97

Morogoro. Two more victims of the August 10 fuel tanker inferno in Morogoro town have succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident bringing the death toll to 97.

Eighteen others are still fighting for their lives at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) Intensive Care Unit where they are admitted.

MNH spokesperson Aminiel Aligaesha said Rosijo Mollel ,35, died yesterday while Neema Chakachaka passed away today morning.

The deadly blast, which took place in Morogoro is the latest in a series of similar disasters in East Africa.

Witnesses said the truck tipped over as it tried to avoid a motorcycle, and locals quickly converged on the scene to collect fuel.

The explosion was triggered when a man tried to retrieve the truck's battery, creating sparks that ignited the fuel, according to regional authorities.

Footage from the scene showed the truck engulfed in smoke and flames, with charred bodies and the burnt-out remains of motorcycle taxis scattered on the ground among scorched trees.