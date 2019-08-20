Detained journalist’s lawyers in probe plea

The defense attorney Jebra Kambole asked the prosecution side to make sure that investigations are complete on time, in this period when his client is in custody.

Journalist Erick Kabendera’s case adjourned to 30th August this year, and he remains in remand prison.

By Hadija Jumanne @hjumanne news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Lawyers defending detained investigative journalist Erick Kabendera pleaded for speedy investigations after a Dar es Salaam court yesterday adjourned his case to August 30 this year.

Mr Kabendera appeared at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

His case could not be mentioned because the presiding magistrate, Mr Augustine Rwizile, had an emergency.

State attorney Simon Wankyo asked Resident Magistrate Mmbando, who was holding Mr Rwizile’s brief, that the Prosecution needed another date of mention.

The prosecution also told the court that investigations into the case were yet to be completed.

Mr Kabendera is facing three counts, including an unbailable money laundering charge.

After yesterday’s appearance, his lawyer, Mr Jebra Kambole, requested the court to ensure the prosecution team completes investigations soon, considering that his client remains in custody over unbailable offences.

“We have no objections over the Magistrate’s emergency, but we are asking the prosecution to make sure investigations are completed so that we go for trial,” Mr Kambole submitted.

“My client remains in custody and offences he is facing are unbailable.”

Magistrate Mmbando adjourned the case to August 30th.

Mr Kabendera was arrested by plainclothes police at his home on July 29. He was later charged with tax evasion, money laundering and organised crime.