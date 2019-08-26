Work with LGAs, Nemc told

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Iringa. The Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment), Mr George Simbachawene, has directed the National Environment Management Council (Nemc) to work with authorities responsible with land management so as to develop a comprehensive land-use plan to end environmental degradation.

Mr Simbachawene was speaking here at the weekend during a meeting that discussed issues pertaining to environmental protection in the region.

“All district councils must develop land use plans with the view to guiding land management,” he said.

Environment, he said, was crucial for livelihoods, hence the need to plan land use to allow for its proper allocation.

“Sometimes, too much force is applied by law enforcers and regulators in overseeing land matters,” he noted.

He added that Nemc has partnered with district councils to develop land-use plans to make citizens in charge of environmental management.

“Community education on conservation and protection should continue,” he said.

Mr Simbachawene used the occasion to call upon Nemc officials to coordinate with other authorities to avoid overlapping of responsibilities.

“A government executive apart from managing the laws that guide him in his work must also be conversant with laws of other jurisdictions to help him make informed decisions in his work while avoiding unnecessary conflict,” Mr Simbachawene said.

Iringa Regional Commissioner Ally Hapi said cooperation in provision of environment education as the government focuses on industrialisation remains crucial.

“In order to fulfil the government’s goal of achieving a middle income and industrialized economy, we must work together in the management of land and that of water,” said Mr Hapi.

Nemc Board chairman Esnat Chaggu said they received the directives and will act on them.