State told to conclude presentation of evidence against Kawe MP

By Pamela Chilongola @TheCitizenTz pchilongola@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s court has today August 26, directed the prosecution in a case facing Kawe Member of Parliament Ms Halima Mdee (Chadema) to conclude presenting their evidence.

The court through magistrate Thomas Simba, said it is time now for the prosecution side to conclude presentation of their evidence because the case has been dragging on for more than two years.

In the case Ms Mdee is accused of using abusive language against President John Magufuli.

Magistrate Simba issued the directive after State Attorney MsSylivia Mitando asked the court to postpone the case because one of witness, who was supposed to testify was sick.

“I called the witness earlier this morning and he told me that he can’t make it to the court because he is not well so I ask the court to adjourn the case,” said he.

According to magistrate Simba only three witnesses from the prosecution side have testified since the case was filed in July 2017.

“I am giving you (the prosecution side) one more time to present you evidences so that the court can make its ruling,” said Mr Simba.

MsMdee is is accused of saying that President Magufuli has been uttering ‘senseless speeches and that someone should stop him from doing so’.