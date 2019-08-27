Kigamboni murder suspect wants his phones back

By Hadija Jumanne

Dar es Salaam. Mr Hamis Said (38), a man allegedly killed his wife, Naomi Marijani and then burn her remains into ashes, has requested the court to order the police to return his mobile phones, which are being held at the central police station.

Mr Said told the court that two lines of his four mobile phones, which are held at the central police station as part of exhibit, have over Sh5 million.

“I don’t need the phones but I request the court to give me two lines so that my relative can go and withdraw the money, which are in it; the money will help to carter for the needs of my son and relatives,” said Mr Said.

However, the court, through magistrate Salum Ally, turned down the request after the prosecution side under State Attorney Mr Simon Wankyo entered an objection.

Mr Wankyo advised Mr Said to write a letter to the Director of Public Prosecution and Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to request for the lines.

In the case number 9/2019 at the Kisutu resident magistrate court, Mr Said is accused of murdering his wife, Naomi, on May 15, 2019 at Gezaulole in Kigamboni.

After murdering his wife Mr Ally allegedly burnt her remains to ashes before disposing the remains under a banana tree.