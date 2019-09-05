Tanzania government to review fertiliser distribution system
Dodoma. The government is reviewing fertiliser distribution system to end delays and theft which have been one of the main problems for farmers in the country.
Deputy Minister for Agriculture Mr Hussein Bashe told the National Assembly on Thursday September 5, 2019 that the review will lead to improvement in the next season.
"Currently, I should admit that there are weaknesses but the review will relieve the farmers next season," said Mr Bashe.
Mr Bashe was responding to supplementary questions following a basic question asked by Mr Joseph Mkundi (Ukerewe-CCM).
Mr Bashe said Tanzania Agriculture Research Institute (Tari) planned to conduct soil profiling in all zones including Mwanza.
He said preliminary findings show that Ukerewe soil has lower fertility with 1.3 per cent compost compared to a required range of 2.5 to 3.5 per cent.
He also said Ukerewe land acidity wa PH5.4 compared to a reasonable range of PH6.6 - 7.3.
"We are sampling soil from all regions for profiling and I urge the lawmakers to be patient," said Mr Bashe.