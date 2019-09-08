By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports Club’s new chief executive officer Senzo Mazingisa has promised to change the way the club is run by, including transforming its fans into partners in the business sense by creating a win-win situation.

Mr Mazingisa was unveiled yesterday by the cub’s former interim CEO Crescentius Magori, who opted to step down to pursue other interests.

At the unveiling, Mr Mazingisa, who also worked at some of South African Clubs including Orlando Pirates, Platinium Stars as well as at the South Africa Football Association, said he will capitalize on the fans to make sure that the club is financially sustainable.

He also promised to make Simba, which recently transformed into a company after Dar es Salaam based billionaire Mohamed Dewji acquired 49 per cent of its shares, to make it a brand, which will sell across the continent and the world.

“We have seen clubs in Spain and England, which make such kind of transformation (becoming brands). I will make sure that the same happens in Tanzania,” said Mr Mazingisa, who becomes the first foreign CEO of a football club in the country.

The South African said he will come up with aggressive marketing strategies, which will enable Simba not only to compete with other East African giants but also with others clubs in the continent.

He queried “what is the need to play in a 60,000 seater stadium, while clubs still depend on donations from individuals and fans to sustain themselves financially?”

Mr Mazingisa, who revealed that he has been in the country for several months, said short term club’s plan is to win all competitions that they are involved after being knocked out of African Champions League.

Speaking during the unveiling Mr Magori said the club is banking on the experience of Mazingisa in governing football.

“Mr Mazingisa is a big name, when it comes to football management in the continent and we believe he will help us to achieve our goals,” said Mr Magori.

According to Mr Magori, eight people applied for the post, six of them Tanzanians, but the club ultimately settled for Mr Mazingisa.