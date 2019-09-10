By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli today said that he has forgiven the Mtama MP Nape Nnauye for ‘what happened previously’.

Speaking in a video, which has circulated in the media by the directorate of presidential communications, reveals that the two held a brief meeting at the State House, today September 10, 2019.

In the video Mr Nnauye is seen asking the president for his forgiveness ‘for what transpired recently,’ but he wasn’t specific about what actually happened.

“I have come here to see him (the president) as my father, CCM chairman and as the president because you are all well aware of, what happened recently,” said Mr Nnauye.

He added, “As a CCM child I deemed it necessary to come and seek for forgiveness. I thank him for giving me a chance to meet him and for his forgiveness.”

On his part president Magufuli said although sometimes it is too difficult for one to forgive, he has done so.

According to the president Mr Nnauye struggled to get to him to ask for forgiveness.

Mr President said Mr Nnauye sought help from the likes of party’s vice chairman Mr Philip Mangula and Mama Maria Nyerere to get an audience with him.

“He was even sending me text messages even at around 2am asking for forgiveness, but it is through the spirit (of forgiveness) that I did that (forgive him)” said the President.

The President, who said he was forced to abandon another meeting, which was taking place at the State House said during their meeting the main argument from Mr Nnauye was, ‘father please forgive me’.

On September 4, 2019 the president ‘forgave’ former ministers January Makamba and William Ngeleja after the two were allegedly implicated in vocal clips scandal that ‘insulted’ the Head of State.

Mr Makamba served as the Union Affairs and Environment minister in the fifth phase government before he was sacked in July 2019, whereas Mr Ngeleja served in the Energy and Minerals docket in the fourth phase government.

The two according to the President, asked for forgiveness.

The said telephone conversation recordings allegedly involved Mr Makamba speaking to his father, Yusuph Makamba; Mr Ngeleja and former minister Nape Nnauye, and former CCM secretary-general Mr Abdulrahman Kinana and Mr Nnauye.

The five have neither admitted nor denied that they were indeed the ones heard discussing matters of a political nature in the recordings.

Some analysts, who spoke to The Citizen soon after Mr Makamba was sacked as a minister even associated it with the voices as well as the controversial letter his father – Makamba senior – and Mr Kinana authored.