IAAF bans Diack's legal advisor Cisse for life

Cisse, former legal advisor to disgraced IAAF president Diack, helped cover up doping violations by "Liliya Shobukhova and other Russian athletes"

Paris. Habib Cisse, the former legal advisor to disgraced IAAF president Lamine Diack, was on Monday banned from athletics for life for his role in obstructing sanctions against Russia for doping in return for payments.

The IAAF Ethics Board said its panel had imposed upon "Cisse a lifetime ban from any further involvement of any kind in the sport of track and field and a fine of US $25,000 (22,612 euros)".

Cisse, the Board said, had helped cover up doping violations by "Liliya Shobukhova and other Russian athletes".

Cisse, 41, was advisor to Diack, who was president of the International Association of Athletics Federations between 1999-2015.

Diack and his son Papa Massata Diack are to stand trial in France on charges of corruption and money laundering, sources told AFP in June.

Cisse is one of four others who will face trial on the same charges along with former president of the Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) and IAAF Treasurer Valentin Balakhnichev, Russia's former national middle distance coach Alexei Melnikov and the IAAF's former anti-doping chief Gabriel Dolle.

Advertisement