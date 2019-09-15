Training to benefit 46,000 youth: PM

The PM also urged financial institutions to provide low interest capitals to the graduates to enable them start income generating projects

Dar es Salaam. More than 46,000 youth have been selected to receive training aimed at enabling them to engage in various sectors under a collaborative arrangement between the government, Don Bosco Net Tanzania and Vocation Education Training Authority come 2019/20.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, when he was speaking during a graduation ceremony for 5,875 youth in Dodoma yesterday.

The Premier also urged financial institutions to provide low interest capitals to the graduates through their groups to enable them to set up income generating projects.

The ceremony coincided with the International Labour Organization’s 100th anniversary.

“We (the government) are doing quite well in our target to make sure that 46,000 young people are imparted with various skills, which will enable them to generate income, as you can see today nearly 6,000 youth are graduating,” he said.

The youth were trained in various courses, which including, tailoring, computer engineering, mechanical engineering, carpentry, electrical engineering, agricultural skills among others.

However, the Premier didn’t reveal the exact number of youth, who have already graduated from the six-month training since its establishment in 2018.

The Premier commended President John Magufuli’s administration for setting aside enough funds to impart skills to the youth.

Mr Majaliwa said imparting skills to the youth was one of the fifth phase government’s goals to achieve its industrialisation drive come 2025.

“As we are inviting local and foreign investors, we are preparing a skilled labour force, so that we can reap the benefits of their investments,” said the Premier.

Speaking on the ILO 100th anniversary, the Prime Minister said Tanzania government will continue to cooperate with the organization in improving workers welfare and security.