Archbishop Ruwa’ichi out of danger, says Muhimbili Hospital
Monday September 16 2019
Dar es Salaam. The ailing Dar es Salaam archbishop Thaddeus Ruwa’ichi has been removed from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following a major improvement, the Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) says.
A statement issued on Monday, September 16, 2019, signed by the institute’s spokesperson, Mr Patrick Mvungi says the decision was made by a team of seven experts responsible for provision of specialized treatment to the archbishop.
“The team made the decision at 8am today after making evaluation examinations including development reports of his health since last Monday, September 9, 2019 when he arrived at the hospital and subjected to a surgery,” he said.
The statement names experts forming the team as a neurosurgeon, anesthesiologist, physician, nutritionist, specialized nurses and a physiotherapist.
“MOI assures Tanzanians especially Roman Catholic Church that Archbishop Ruwa’ichi is safe and his health is stabilizing, therefore, they should continue praying for him, so that resumes his duties as soon as possible,” reads the statement.
He was received at MOI on September 9, 2019 after being referred from the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC), where he underwent an emergency operation on September 10, 2019.
“The three-hour operation was successful and the archbishop is progressing well,” the hospital was quoted in a statement.
He assumed the helms of the Dar es Salaam Diocese leadership following the decision by Pope Francis to accept resignation request by the former Dar es Salaam archbishop Cardinal Polycarp Pengo.
Ruwa’ichi was born in 1954 in Mulo Kilema, Kilimanjaro Region and was Ordained Priest in 1981 was appointed Bishop of Mbulu diocese in 1999.
He was appointed the bishop of Dodoma in 2005 and appointed an Archbishop of Mwanza in 2010 and installed to the post a year later. He later became the Coadjutor Archbishop of Dar es Salaam Archdiocese in June 2018.