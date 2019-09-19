Mwananchi forum tackles education

Today’s theme on education is ‘Empowering Youth with Relevant Knowledge and Skills’

Dar es Salaam. Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) will today hold its fifth edition of Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum (MTLF), a premier public debate event that brings together different stakeholders to discuss key national development issues.

Today’s MTLF focus is on education with the theme ‘Empowering Youth with Relevant Knowledge and Skills.’ It will be held at the Kissenga Hall on LAPF Millennium Tower at Kijitonyama in Dar es Salaam.

The forum is organized in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, ITV, Radio One and Unesco. Education minister Prof Joyce Ndalichako will be the chief guest at the forum starting at 9pm and aired live on radio and television.

This fifth edition of the forum, which has gained popularity since its introduction in June 2018, is sponsored by USAID’s Feed the Future, NMB Bank, Twaweza, MCB Bank, KCB Bank, Aga Khan Foundation, UBA Bank and Human Development Innovation Fund (HDIF).

Other than the opening address by Prof Ndalichako, nine other professionals are lined up as key speakers at the forum.

Among other things, the experts will tackle effectiveness and stakeholder participation in education curriculum development; competency of curriculum delivery systems in learning institutions; financing of education; and, linkages between the higher learning institutions and market demand.

MCL managing director Francis Nanai has also thanked all stakeholders who have continued to make the forum a success through own contributions.

He said MCL started the forum to provide an opportunity to policy makers, development partners, the private sector and the ordinary mwananchi an opportunity to dialogue with the aim of suggesting solutions to pertinent national development issues.

Mr Nanai said MCL - the publisher of Mwananchi, The Citizen and Mwanaspoti - was committed to use the forum as a platform to inspire positive change in the society.

“I want to thank the government, our partners and sponsors for their support to move this important dialogue forward,” said Mr Nanai.

MCL Marketing manager Sarah Munema said MTLF’s vision for 2020 is to become a bigger and better brand and cover more diverse areas of public interest.

“I want to sincerely thank our partners and sponsors for showing belief in the value of the forum,” said Ms Munema.

Today’s forum will seek to explore challenges in Tanzania’s education curriculum and how linkages between higher learning institutions and the private sector can be primed to help young graduates fit in the job market and become self-reliant.