300 more Nigerians repatriated from South Africa over attacks

By MOHAMMED MOMOH

Abuja. More Nigerians have been repatriated from South Africa, a week after the first batch of citizens arrived in Lagos, following attacks against foreigners.

On Wednesday night, an Air Peace plane with 315 Nigerians landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport. Last week, 187 Nigerians were repatriated bringing the total number of returnees to 502.

Some 506 others are still awaiting evacuation, having voluntarily indicated interest to return to Nigeria.

The Lagos state government gave each returnee $55 stipend.

Mr Jermaine Sanwo-Olu, the senior special assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Diaspora and Foreign Relations, presented the cash gift and said the returnees from Lagos State would be transferred to the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), where they would be trained on various skills.

The returnees include Nigerians who had been stranded in South Africa due to financial difficulties and lack of proper documentation.

At the weekend, South Africa apologised to Nigeria over the attacks in which Nigerians and other foreigners were targeted.

South Africa special envoy Jeff Radebe told President Muhammadu Buhari that the attacks on foreigners do not represent South Africa's “value system, nor those of the larger number of South Africans”.