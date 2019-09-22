By The Citizen Reporter news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Professor Palamagamba Kabudi has today September 22, lauded Airtel Tanzania for partnering with sister operators within East Africa to facilitate money transfers between Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.

He made the remarks in his office when the Airtel Tanzania Managing Director Sunil Colaso paid him a courtesy call to brief him on the current development where Airtel Money users from the four countries will be able to do transactions as the service has already been launched.

“This partnership between Airtel Tanzania and other Airtel operators in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda will help to boost business between the four countries as it will be easy to pay through an integrated Airtel Money system,” he said.

The Minister said that the fact that traders will not be forced to carry huge sums of money when travelling for business within the four countries is a major stride as it is not just a safe way of transacting business but also the messages they receive after transacting is a proof of payment.

“We as government welcome this move by Airtel Tanzania and we pledge to continue cooperating especially on such integration matters so we can boost regional trade with neighboring countries within East Africa,” he said.

The Airtel Tanzania Managing Director Sunil Colaso said they believe that enabling transactions between Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania will make it more convenient for individuals to transact across borders and unleash the transformative power of a first of its kind cross-border payment network.

“Airtel East Africa cross border service is also affordable with the most competitive fees compared to other international money transfer methods,” he told the minister.