Breaking News: Classroom collapses on pupils in Nairobi school

A classroom has collapsed on pupils at Precious Talent School on Ngong Road in Nairobi County. Several learners are feared dead in the the Monday morning tragedy, with Kenya Red Cross reporting that dozens trapped.

Nairobi. A classroom has collapsed on pupils at Precious Talent School on Ngong Road in Nairobi County. Several learners are feared dead in the the Monday morning tragedy, with Kenya Red Cross reporting that dozens trapped.

Four of the injured pupils have been rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital for emergency care. The two-storey building in Ng’ando area caved in and came down a few minutes to 7am.

TV footage showed rescue teams from Kenya Red Cross, St John’s Ambulance, school workers, residents and other Good Samaritans combing through the rubble and lifting blocks as they battled to save the trapped children.