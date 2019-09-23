Auric Air plane crashes in the Serengeti killing two

By The Citizen Reporter

Serengeti. An Auric Air plane has crashed this morning in Seronera Airstrip, Serengeti a few minutes after taking off, killing the pilot and one passenger.

According to Tanzania National Parks commissioner Pascal Shelutete the light aircraft was flying to Arusha

It is yet to be confirmed how many passengers were on board the air craft and how many were injured, but according to the commissioner both the pilot and passenger are Tanzanian nationals.

“We shall update you on what is going on later, whatever we are doing now is to see how to preserve the remains of the dead,” said Mr Shelutete.