Owner of Coco Beach property denies burning it down

By Ephrahim Bahemu @TheCitizenTz ebahemu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The owner of buildings, which were gutted down by fire at Coco Beach, Dar es Salaam on Sunday, has refuted reports, which are circulating on social media that it was self inflicted damage with the aim of being compensated by his insurer.

Mr Alphonce Buhatwa, who values the properties, which were destroyed by fire at Sh1 billion, told The Citizen that he had no reason to commit arson, since the properties weren’t insured.

“I am really disappointed by the reports that I deliberately set fire on my property so that I can be refunded since the government is reclaiming the area,” he said.

However, Mr Buhatwa said all answers as to what caused the fire will be revealed after a committee, which was formed by the authority submits its report.

The buildings, which hosted several businesses, including restaurants and shops, were reduced to ashes on Sunday afternoon, September 22.

Mr Buhatwa said his properties were destroyed by almost 80 per cent. However, he thanked the fire and rescue force for saving at least 20 per cent of what was there.

