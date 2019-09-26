‘Honour Dr Kijo –Bisimba’, says home affairs Minister

By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTz hchidawali@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Minister for home affairs Mr Kangi Lugola said he doesn’t understand why the former Legal and Human Rights Center Executive Director Dr Helen Kijo-Bisimba hasn’t been honoured for her exemplary work in defending human rights.

Mr Lugola said this during the ceremony to launch new LHRC office in Dodoma on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

“She is a living example, when it comes to defending human rights in the country; she believed and I think she still believes in equality of human beings…in my honest opinion I don’t understand why she hasn’t been honored locally,” said Mr Lugola.

Dr Kijo-Bisimba served as LHRC executive director since its inception in 1995 before she retired in 2018.

“Today you have launched Majimaji awards to honour people, who have exemplarily serve the country; I will be surprised to see that Dr Kijo-Bisimba is not among them,” said Mr Lugola.

The minister also urged LHRC to make sure that they conduct their activities in accordance to the laws. He reiterated that the government will continue to cooperate with LHRC.

Advertisement

Speaking during the ceremony LHRC Executive Director Anna Henga said they have decided to open their office in the region due to the government decision to relocate to Dodoma.

Meanwhile, Mr Lugola said despite complaints from some politicians that police have been barring them from holding political rallies; he has never received any application since he took office.