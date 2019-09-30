Airtel Tanzania bids farewell to outgoing managing director

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Tanzania staff have bid farewell to their ougoing Managing Director Sunil Colaso who is leaving Tanzania after serving Airtel Tanzania for over six years.

Speaking during the farewell event, the outgoing Managing Director Mr. Sunil Colaso said Tanzania has become his second home and it was difficult to bid farewell to his second family, Airtel Tanzania were he has worked for more than six years.

“I thank my team, for all the hard work and dedication during my tenure, I must admit that you made it so easy for me as a leader to achieve our targets. Today, I am confident I leave behind a capable team that is enthusiastic enough to continue serving Tanzanians better every day,”

He called on staff and other stakeholders to accord all the support to the incoming Managing Director George Mathen who is expected in the country next month to lead Airtel Tanzania.

Mr. Colaso also thanked the Government of Tanzania, its Ministries and Agencies for all the support accorded to Airtel during his entire time.

“Through the support Airtel was able to provide world class communication services across the country, specifically in Airtel Money, Voice and Data. Among many of his achievements, Mr Colaso was instrumental in building one of the largest mobile money distribution network in the country with over 900 Airtel Money Branches,” he said.

Airtel Tanzania’s Corporate Communications Director Beatrice Singano hailed Mr Colaso for being a visionary leader who was not only dedicated to the growth of Airtel but also supportive to the contribution of the sector in the economy.