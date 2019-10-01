President Magufuli appoints new electoral director

By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has appointed Dr Wilson Charles as the new National Election Commission (NEC) election director to replace Mr Athuman Kihamia.

A statement released by the directorate of presidential communications on Tuesday, October 1, indicates that Mr Kihamia will be assigned other duties.

He has also appointed Colonel Wilbert Ibuge as the new chief of protocol at the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation.

The head of state has also appointed new District Executive Directors (DEDs) and has transferred two others.

The new appointees are Mr Ndaki Muhuli (Siha), Ms Rehema Bwasi (Morogoro District Council), Sheillah Lukuba (Morogoro Municipal Council).

Mr Mohamed Mavura has been appointed Kibiti district council executive director, Mr Ezekiel Magehema has been appointed Kyela district executive director, while Ms Diana Zacharia has been appointed as new Butiama DED and Ms Hanji Godigodi has been appointed as new Mbozi DED.

According to the statement Mr Said Magaro has been appointed new Uyui DED, Hawa Mposi has been appointed new Malinyi DED, Godwin Chacha has been appointed new Rombo DED.

President Magufuli transferred Morogoro District Executive Director to Itigi District Council, while he has transferred Mr Advera Ndebabayo from Kibiti to Arusha district council.