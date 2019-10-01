Mugumu hit with water crisis after Tanesco disconnect power

By Anthony Mayunga @TheCitizenTz amayunga@tz.nationmedia.com

Serengeti. Residents of Mugumu don’t have access running water after Tanzania Electric Supplying Company Limited (Tanesco) disconnected Mugumu Water and Sewage Authority (Muguwasa) due to unpaid bills amounting to Sh31 million.

Residents have now been forced to walk long distances to fetch water from sources that are considered unsafe for human consumption.

Speaking to The Citizen, Muguwasa manager Mr Charles Msiba revealed that the power utility disconnected the authority from power on September 25.

“We owe Tanesco some Sh39 million by beginning of this year but we have managed to reduce the debt to Sh31 million,” said Mr Msiba.