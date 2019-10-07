Chadema's Freeman Mbowe gets challenger in party polls

By Haika Kimaro @Hkimaro news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara. The member of Parliament for Ndanda constituency, Cecil Mwambe, has announced his intention to contest chairmanship of the opposition political party Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema).

The party’s election is scheduled for December 18 this year. It has created speculations and tensions among Chadema cadres, with Mwambe being the only member to announce his intention to run for the top position so far.

Mr Freeman Mbowe, the long-serving party chairman, has not yet publicly announced whether he will seek to retain his position.

Speaking in an exclusive interview here yesterday, Mr Mwambe - who is also the party chairman for the Chadema Southern Zone - said he is doing so in exercising his party’s constitutional right.