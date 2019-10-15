MP ‘insects’ remark queried

By Kelvin Matandiko @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Opposition politicians and rights activists have condemned the statement by Masasi Urban MP Rashidi Chuachua (CCM) whom in one of his rallies equated opposition candidates to “insects,” urging the ruling party’s members to shun and not vote for them.

Mr Chuachua made the remarks during a rally in his constituency where he said his party is not ready to work with “insects.” He added: “Don’t bring us the insects. Let them record it, I call them insects. We are not ready to work with them. We would like to work with people who are committed towards nation-building and not gossips.”

Reacting to the statement, human rights activists called his statement very dangerous for the country’s unity and safety. They said it is against the principles of political pluralism enshrined its the Constitution.

Tanzania Centre for Democracy (TCD) Chairman James Mbatia said it was restatement of the moral degeneration that is slowly encroaching the country’s political sector. He warned such carelessness was of dire repercussions if not halted.

“No wonder then people do not even bother to go to register for the coming local government elections. It’s the CCM’s duty to condemn the statement. We cannot call ourselves a peaceful nation while some section of the general public are being referred to as insects,” said Mr Mbatia who doubles as the national chairman for the opposition NNCR-Magaeuzi.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) national coordinator Onesmo Olengurumwa said that the history of all political violence across the world has been the history of making irresponsible remarks against a group of fellow citizens who consequently refuse to accept it and thus violence ensues. “The Rwandan genocide itself didn’t come overnight. It was the result of hate-planting within the people’s souls which took so many years to accomplish. It is very important, therefore, to condemn statement such as this because, regardless of one’s political inclinations, we are all one as a nation,” he said.

Asked if he thought of the repercussion of his remarks, Mr Chuachua said he sees nothing wrong with it. He said he is a politician and he made the statement during a political activity.

Chadema’s deputy secretary for Zanzibar Salum Mwalimu said Mr Chuachua’s statement is not the first statement to be issued that indicate the widening gap across the political spectrum in the country. He urged that such leaders be taken to taks before the tongues lead to a much more serious situation.