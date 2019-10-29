By Frank Kimboy @frankkimboy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The retired Prime Minister, Mr Mizengo Pinda, has urged Tanzanians to maintain the country’s peace and stability ahead of next month’s civic elections and the 2020 general election.

Mr Pinda made the call, when addressing the participants of Center for International (CIP) Africa charter held in the city on October, 29, 2019.

The former premier called upon the politicians, who will participate in the November’s civic polls to accept the results because ‘it is the voters, who decide’.

“We should all (politicians) agree with the outcome of the results…it should be clear that Tanzania comes first. So, we should put our interests aside,” said Mr Pinda.

Speaking during the conference, the chairman of the Tanzania Center for Democracy, Mr James Mbatia, warned some politicians, who, he claimed, are misusing their powers to jeopardize the country’s peace.

“Arrogance by those, who are in power, always puts a country’s peace and stability at risk, as political, religious and other leaders we should be very careful of our utterances,” said Mr Mbatia.

Advertisement