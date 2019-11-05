By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Outgoing Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Prof Mussa Assad urged his successor Charles Kichere to avoid an allure of making swift and abrupt staff changes at the National Audit Office of Tanzania (Naot), sourcing competent and auditors was a costly undertaking.

Speaking on Tuesday, November 05, 2019, during a brief function to officially hand over the office to the incoming CAG, Prof Assad said it also takes years to train one into a competent auditor.

“I received the CAG position from Mr Ludovick Utouh five years ago. During the period, I have not done any kind of disruptive change because I understand how expensive it is to hire and train auditors to meet the required standards. I also advise you to not do that,” he said.

He advised Mr Kichere to sustain and foster the friendly and teamwork spirit among Naot employees while working hard to develop their talents through training and mentorship programmes.

He advised Mr Kichere to cultivate a cordial working relationship with the parliament and other foreign countries.

Prof Assad said he had known Mr Kichere for a long time since the latter’s days as the former’s student at the University of Dar es Salaam.

Advertisement

Mr Kichere, who was appointed to succeed Prof Assad by President John Magufuli on Sunday, promised to work with integrity and professionalism.